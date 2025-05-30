Why You Should Think Twice Before Planting Pachysandra In Your Yard

Choosing the best ground cover for your climate conditions can be difficult. Pachysandra (Pachysandra terminalis), also known as Japanese spurge or carpet box, is a popular option used for ground cover in the U.S. There are many reasons people enjoy using it: For one, it doesn't grow much higher than 6 to 12 inches, which is ideal for a ground cover. It also spreads easily to cover a space and helps prevent erosion. However, using this evergreen plant for ground cover might be something you regret. Despite its good qualities, non-native Japanese spurge very easily becomes invasive.

This ground cover is so popular because it grows in shady areas and doesn't require any soil amendments to thrive in USDA Hardiness zones 4 through 9. Pachysandra will grow out from where you initially plant it, overtaking your yard, and eventually escaping it. If there's one thing your neighbor secretly hates about your yard, it's when you neglect your lawn and plants start encroaching on their space. Unfortunately, it's difficult to either control or get rid of pachysandra once it's been established.