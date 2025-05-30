The Pinwheel-Shaped Flowers That'll Look Perfect In Your Summer Garden

Imagine stepping into your yard on a pleasant summer day and seeing an array of colors thanks to your beautiful, blooming garden. With the right weather-resistant choices, this dream can be a reality, even in areas known for their heat. You can even choose plants with fun and unique appearances, like the pinwheel-shaped annual vinca (Catharanthus roseus), also known as periwinkle.

Annual vincas are beautiful flowers with a notable tolerance for heat and drought. As a result, they're the perfect summer flower to add to your garden. They can bloom from late spring to the first frost when well taken care of in tropical climates. Annual vincas are also low-maintenance, with a solid tolerance for poor soil and no pruning needed to keep their beautiful petals looking vibrant and full.

Because of this, even if you're a beginner gardener who only has experience with the easiest fuss-free plants, you can hone your green thumb and try your hand at these bright little flowers. But, before you can start growing your very own annual vincas, you have to pick the type of vinca you want to grow and know all their care requirements.

