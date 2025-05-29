Choose And Install The Perfect Camera For Your Birdhouse With These Tips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've built an adorable DIY bird house and hung it in your yard, and now you are waiting with bated breath to see who is going to use it. Will that bluebird couple from the feeder take up residence? Are those little chickadees you see coming and going just checking it out, or do they have eggs? What's actually going on inside? Including a camera in your birdhouse design is a fun way to watch all the fascinating progress of a new generation of birds being made right in your backyard. The perfect camera will be small enough to install in your birdhouse space, feed you high quality images, and fit your budget.

The best cameras will provide you with high resolution wireless video viewable on your phone or computer via an app so you can check on the action any time of day. For that video stream, you'll need to consider how far the birdhouse is from your home to ensure a good signal to your router, and you'll want it close enough to an outdoor plug for power if needed. For battery-powered cameras, look for a long battery life. In their tips for using a nest camera, Cornell Lab's Nest Watch emphasizes that you don't want to disturb active nests by replacing batteries. Installing a camera is best done as a winter project when you take your empty birdhouse down for cleaning, or when you are building a new nest box. Remember that most bird nests in the United States are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and it is illegal to touch or disturb an active, non-invasive bird nest.

