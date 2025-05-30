DIY An Adorable Birdhouse With The Help Of These Craft Room Staples
Attracting more songbirds to your yard or garden can be as simple as giving more places to nest. Fortunately, there are lots of ways to DIY an adorable birdhouse using garden supples, crafting materials, or both. If you have a roll of twine in your craft closet or garden shed, there are several ways to turn it into a small shelter that withstands the elements. Some crafters weave this durable string to create flexible avian abodes. An even simpler method involves wrapping a hollow object with twine and adding a door. The twine gives your birdhouse a boho look and an extra layer of insulation.
To create a twine-wrapped birdhouse, locate a durable, weather-resistant container that can comfortably hold a bird family. A half-gallon milk or juice carton is a good choice since it's the right size for at least 10 common bird species. Also gather bird-safe adhesive such as Titebond 2403 Quick & Thick multi-surface glue, some small twigs, along with tools for trimming your twine and cutting an entrance hole in the container. Set aside a bit of twine for hanging your creation as well. You might also want some paint for parts of the container that you don't cover with twine. Choose a paint that's non-toxic and low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to protect your feathered friends' health.
Building your twine-wrapped juice carton birdhouse
Start building your birdhouse by drizzling glue on the sides of the carton you're upcycling. Next, wrap twine around the container, pushing the strands together to eliminate gaps. You can outfit most of the carton with this twine sweater or just certain areas if you'd like to have a different texture. Once the glue has dried, cut a round door in one side of the house. Different door dimensions will draw different varieties of birds. To determine the right hole size for your birdhouse, research your target species to learn its preferred door dimensions. Bluebirds and tree swallows seek out holes that are about 1 ½ inches wide, whereas chickadees and nuthatches prefer holes that are closer to 1 ⅛ inches in diameter. The larger the hole, the easier it is for predators to enter the house, so choose the smallest possible size a particular species will accept.
After making a door, add twigs or bark to the sloped surfaces of the carton to create a cute little roof. If your carton has a plastic cap, you'll need to remove it before constructing the roof. If desired, brush paint onto areas that you haven't enhanced with twine. Finally, cut a small hole in the top of the carton and insert a string to create a hanger. If you don't have any twigs handy, you can use popsicle sticks, stones, or other natural materials that can handle outdoor conditions. YouTuber Creatively Crafted Childcare shares several suggestions in a demo video for a similar project. Running low on twine? Substitute a thin hemp rope, a cotton clothesline, or an old dog leash made of natural fibers.