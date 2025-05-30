DIY An Adorable Birdhouse With The Help Of These Craft Room Staples

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Attracting more songbirds to your yard or garden can be as simple as giving more places to nest. Fortunately, there are lots of ways to DIY an adorable birdhouse using garden supples, crafting materials, or both. If you have a roll of twine in your craft closet or garden shed, there are several ways to turn it into a small shelter that withstands the elements. Some crafters weave this durable string to create flexible avian abodes. An even simpler method involves wrapping a hollow object with twine and adding a door. The twine gives your birdhouse a boho look and an extra layer of insulation.

To create a twine-wrapped birdhouse, locate a durable, weather-resistant container that can comfortably hold a bird family. A half-gallon milk or juice carton is a good choice since it's the right size for at least 10 common bird species. Also gather bird-safe adhesive such as Titebond 2403 Quick & Thick multi-surface glue, some small twigs, along with tools for trimming your twine and cutting an entrance hole in the container. Set aside a bit of twine for hanging your creation as well. You might also want some paint for parts of the container that you don't cover with twine. Choose a paint that's non-toxic and low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to protect your feathered friends' health.

