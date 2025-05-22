The Common Mistake To Avoid When Growing Flowers From Seeds

The first step in knowing when to plant your flower seeds is deciding which types of flowers you want to grow and verifying they are able to be cultivated in your USDA hardiness zone. Once the varieties have been determined, the easiest way to determine the germination period of each is to look on the back of the seed envelope. However, if you harvested your own seeds or were gifted a pack of home-harvested seeds, you will need to do a bit of research to determine this information. For that, you can look up each variety individually, or you can utilize one of several online seed starting calculators.

Advertisement

Whether you are gleaning your information from the seed packet or from an online tool, you will need to the last frost date for your location in order to determine the proper planting time. Working with these pieces of information, you can determine the date you need to plant each variety. If starting seeds indoors, staggering planting dates based on the last frost date and the germination rate for each variety will ensure you can transplant them all at the same time. You should also consider the blooming period for each type of flower you are planting, whether sowing directly outdoors or transplanting from indoors. Using the blooming period as a guide, you can group the flowers throughout your garden so that their blooms coincide or so that they are staggering, which allows color to remain in your garden for a longer period of time.

Advertisement