If your lawn is under constant siege from weeds no matter how often you mow, fertilize, or reseed, the problem isn't your timing – it's the turf. Most grasses are understrength when under stress and leave just enough room for opportunistic weeds to muscle in. There are tons of grass alternatives for a no-mow garden you could try – such as Dutch clover – but frogfruit (Phyla Nodiflora) is one of the best. This low-maintenance ground cover isn't some novelty – it's a native workhorse that unobtrusively outperforms traditional grass in one key area: choking out weeds. Grass struggles to form an intact blanket of cover. Plus, with foot traffic, pet damage, and seasonal stress, bare spots appear frequently. That's weeds' cue to invade. Frogfruit, meanwhile, spreads laterally and roots as it goes, stitching itself into a tight mat that doesn't allow weeds the space and sunlight they need to germinate.

Weed control chemicals may offer temporary relief but don't solve the underlying issue: susceptibility. Grass gives weeds room to breathe, and once they're established, they're hard to shake. Frogfruit flips that upside down. Instead of needing protection, it protects. Its dense canopy shuts out weedy intruders without help from herbicides or fertilizers. And let's be realistic – grass is high maintenance. It guzzles water, demands perfect soil, and rewards you with patchy, uneven results. Frogfruit? It's drought-tolerant and performs best in the exact places where grass gives up – like curbsides, shade, or sloping terrain. It's one of the best grass alternatives if you live in a harsh climate.

