The Best Grass Alternative To Plant If You Live In A Harsh Climate
A grass-free, no-mow lawn is a smart choice if you live in a harsh climate or a place where water shortages are becoming increasingly common. Hardy ferns are a good grass alternative for shady yards, but what if intense sunlight is what's making plants hard to grow in your yard? Consider sun-loving hens and chicks (Sempervivum spp.). These clusters of rosette-shaped succulents will grow where most other plants will not. In fact, they prefer stony and sandy soils. As long as their soil doesn't get soggy, these tough little perennials will spread, forming a ground cover that helps prevent erosion and keep weeds at bay. Unlike a lot of other succulents, many cultivars of hens and chicks can handle frost. This makes them a solid choice for USDA hardiness zones 4 through 8, though some varieties are content in zones 3, 9, and 10 as well.
Since hens and chicks need a moisture boost only occasionally, they're ideal for water-conserving xeriscaped areas, especially rock gardens. This type of habitat takes advantage of their affection for less-than-stellar soil and spaces between stones. When choosing a planting site, keep in mind that groups of these plants are connected by a runner. This connector root originates with the largest rosette, the "mother hen," and extends to the smaller ones, her "chicks." In the spring and summer, the mother produces several broods of offset rosettes. In doing so, the plant may extend 2 to 3 feet. Vertical growth is another story. Hens and chicks taller than 4 inches are a rarity.
Helping hens and chicks thrive in your yard
Hens and chicks welcome low-quality soil, snow, and even drought, but they're wary of roasting temperatures. If you live somewhere that is both hot and sunny, consider planting these succulents where they'll get some cooling afternoon shade. Their leaves may not be as colorful when you add shade to the mix, but the plants are likely to be healthier. Plus, they'll provide plenty of visual interest with their sculptural shapes and the flowers the mothers produce right before they perish. These star-shaped farewell blossoms come in yellow, red, pink, and other hues. Hens and chicks also pair nicely with sedum and other succulent ground covers that are pretty to look at and easy to maintain. If shade isn't a natural feature of your yard, you can add some by incorporating decor that will cast a shadow on your hens and chicks for part of the day. A statue or a tall stone planter may do the trick.
When planning your landscape, choose a hens and chicks cultivar that's likely to thrive in your area's weather patterns and temperature fluctuations. 'Jovibarba' and 'Hairy' are better suited for warmer climates since they're less cold tolerant than other varieties. Consider 'Reinhard' or 'Eddy' if you live somewhere where high heat is common. These cultivars will excel as far south as USDA hardiness zone 10. Fuzzy 'Cosmic Candy' appreciates cool weather, so it's happy as far north as zone 3. Meanwhile, 'Fashion Diva' wants lots of direct sunlight to show off its red leaves and pink flowers in zones 4 through 9.