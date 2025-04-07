The Best Grass Alternative To Plant If You Live In A Harsh Climate

A grass-free, no-mow lawn is a smart choice if you live in a harsh climate or a place where water shortages are becoming increasingly common. Hardy ferns are a good grass alternative for shady yards, but what if intense sunlight is what's making plants hard to grow in your yard? Consider sun-loving hens and chicks (Sempervivum spp.). These clusters of rosette-shaped succulents will grow where most other plants will not. In fact, they prefer stony and sandy soils. As long as their soil doesn't get soggy, these tough little perennials will spread, forming a ground cover that helps prevent erosion and keep weeds at bay. Unlike a lot of other succulents, many cultivars of hens and chicks can handle frost. This makes them a solid choice for USDA hardiness zones 4 through 8, though some varieties are content in zones 3, 9, and 10 as well.

Since hens and chicks need a moisture boost only occasionally, they're ideal for water-conserving xeriscaped areas, especially rock gardens. This type of habitat takes advantage of their affection for less-than-stellar soil and spaces between stones. When choosing a planting site, keep in mind that groups of these plants are connected by a runner. This connector root originates with the largest rosette, the "mother hen," and extends to the smaller ones, her "chicks." In the spring and summer, the mother produces several broods of offset rosettes. In doing so, the plant may extend 2 to 3 feet. Vertical growth is another story. Hens and chicks taller than 4 inches are a rarity.