The Popular Landscaping Trend You May Want To Reconsider Trying In Your Backyard

When it comes to design, there are so many options on how you can set up your backyard. One trend growing in popularity due to its easy-to-care-for design is something called hardscaping. Hardscaping is the process of using solid, immobile items in your garden or yard. Concrete, wood, stone, pavers, and bricks are all a form of hardscaping. In a way, it is an extreme type of landscaping, but one that is a little more permanent, and allows for less natural inclusions. The opposite form of landscaping is known as softscaping and involves living designs involving grasses, bushes, trees, flowers, and so on. It's a far more popular and traditional option, and for a good reason. However, softscaping can take a lot of time and effort, even with secrets only professional landscapers know at your disposal.

While the low maintenance and longevity of hardscaping may be ideal for you, it's not always the best idea. Landscaping is one of those outdoor updates that add serious value to your home – but only if done right. Before you start taking your landscaping to the next level with DIY paver projects, you need to evaluate if a hardscaped home is really what you want, if you're looking for an entirely hardscaped yard, or a blend of softscaping and hardscaping.

Outdoor Guide had an exclusive interview with the owner and principal of Vandeck Builders, Andrey Likhman, about hardscaping and the negative effects it has on a home, as well as ways to balance out the unnatural concrete and stone if you still decide to try it in your own yard. As Andrey says, "over-landscaping can definitely be a turnoff for potential buyers. While a well-designed yard adds value, too much can feel overwhelming, increase maintenance concerns, or clash with neighborhood aesthetics."

