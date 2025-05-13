The Fast-Growing Grass That's Perfect For Your Weed-Prone Lawn

Perennial ryegrass thrives as a primary turf grass in climate zones 5-7. In this area, a lawn with well-maintained covering of perennial ryegrass will typically prevent weeds from emerging. Lawn care for cool-weather grass such as perennial ryegrass, involves adequate water, particularly during the summer months. This means one or two watering sessions per week to deliver a total of about 1-1.5-inches of water. Regular mowing, following the one-third rule, is also necessary. Perennial ryegrass should be kept at a height of 1.5 to 2.5 inches. While a lush, healthy lawn will keep weeds suppressed, not properly maintaining your lawn, mowing the grass too short, or not watering correctly can allow weeds to sprout.

While perennial ryegrass is best suited for northern portion of the US, it also has use in the south. It can be used as a winter lawn in southern regions, overseeding other turf to make sure there is a thick, lush lawn throughout the cold weather period. Throughout the year, it can also be used to fill bare patches. While the perennial rye may not be a permanent solution for bare areas, its quick growth will provide coverage and keep weeds at bay until your warm-weather turf grass can spread.

To plant perennial ryegrass in your lawn, secure an adequate amount of seeds, such as Scotts Turf Builder Perennial Ryegrass Mix. You will need around a pound per 100 square feet if you are seeding a new lawn. About a third of that will be adequate for overseeding. If repairing bare spots in the Southern United States, consider a seed mix like Scotts EZ Seed Patch and Repair, which combines the fast-growing perennial rye with centipede grass, a slower growing warm-weather grass that will eventually fill the bare spot permanently.

