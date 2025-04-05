How To Successfully Care For Your Cool-Season Grass

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you live in the northern half to two-thirds of the United States, odds are you have a strain of cool-season grass in your yard. Kentucky bluegrass, perennial ryegrass and tall fescue are just a few of the most popular types of cool-season grass. While these grasses have been adapted so that they can grow and thrive in a wide swath of the country and areas with wide-ranging temperatures, they also need to be cared for properly. This means proper watering, fertilizing, and mowing techniques need to be employed in order to ensure your cool-season grass can survive and thrive throughout the year.

For starters, as the name implies, cool-season grass is best suited for milder climates. As the weather turns warmer and drier, a variety of issues can arise. With exception of some strains of fescue, the drought tolerance of cool-season grasses ranges from low to medium. So, proper watering techniques are a priority. However, you may want to think twice about watering every day. While most of these grasses require about 1.5 inches per week, it is best to deliver that in a couple of thorough doses as opposed to light waterings on a daily basis. This will encourage deeper, more resilient root structure to form, enhancing the grass' ability to gather nutrients and deal with dry conditions.