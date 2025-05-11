The 8 Bear Species You Can Spot Around The World (And Where To Find Them)

Anyone who has spent a decent amount of time exploring the outdoors knows that the world has no shortage of bears. From the ones that ramble through a campsite because of a careless mistake to the ones you find pillaging your trash bins since you didn't bear-proof them, nearly everyone on the planet will have some kind of bear encounter in their lives. Whether you're observing them from the relative safety and comfort of the zoo, or coming face to face with one in the wild, it is worth knowing exactly what kind of bear species you are running into.

But which are the ones you'll be able to spot wherever you go? Can you really expect to find a bear in the jungles of southeast Asia, or the Andes Mountains of South America? As it turns out: yes you can! Bears are a global species, and there are a few common ones that you can expect to see almost anywhere in the world.

The following is a detailed list of the eight different species of bear you can spot throughout the world. We'll explain what they look like, their natural habits, and any potential dangers they pose when encountered in the wild. Plus, as a bonus, we'll tell you exactly where you will be able to find these bears, and how you can observe them safely.