Safety Tips To Know Before Your Next Bear Watching Adventure

Another key to staying safe while viewing bears is to avoid getting between them and either their food or their cubs. If bears feel either threatened, they are likely to react aggressively and may even attack. The simplest way to avoid such a dangerous situation is to be constantly aware of your surroundings while adventuring in bear territory.

Advertisement

Whether it is a dead deer carcass, berry field, or any other potential food source, you should avoid it or detour around it if at all possible. If you come across a dead animal carcass or pick up the scent of one, you should pay particular attention to other signs a bear may be nearby, such as scat, tracks, or paw marks. Additionally, you should avoid going any closer to the carcass. If you happen to be in an area where berries are found along the trails or bear watching areas, be sure to pay close attention for signs a bear may be near, do not venture deep into the berry patch, and make noise in order to prevent surprising any bears that may be feeding unseen.

When it comes to momma bears defending their cubs, that can result in an attack, especially when it comes to grizzly bears. This maternal instinct has played a role in more than half the recorded fatal attacks by grizzlies. While black bears are not as aggressive, they will still defend their cubs — or themselves — if they feel threatened. So, while bear cubs may look cute, if you see one, be sure to put plenty of distance between you and it while keeping an eye out or on the mother bear.

Advertisement