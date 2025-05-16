The Drought-Tolerant Grass That'll Thrive In Your Shady Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The idea of mature shade trees casting shadows across your lawn sounds enticing. However, although trees, pergolas, and other shade-producers may offer a respite from the summer sun, they can also present major challenges when it comes to growing grass in your yard. For those living in the southern portion of the United States, St. Augustine grass just may be the solution, as it is a drought-tolerant grass that'll thrive in your shady yard.

St. Augustine occurs naturally throughout the southeastern United States. However, it can be cultivated throughout hardiness zones 7 through 12. Coincidentally, those who live in these areas are the ones who benefit most from shade, as harsh sunlight and soaring temperatures are often the norm in these regions. In the upper reaches of its tolerance range, St. Augustine may go dormant for a brief period when the weather drops. But, in the majority of its growing range, this wide-bladed, hardy grass provides a lush green lawn throughout the year.

Because St. Augustine grass can be hard to start from seed, most people choose to buy sod squares of mature St. Augustine. These can be placed for complete coverage of the lawn or staggered with a few feet of space between each square. The idea with the spacing is you can buy less grass and allow the quick spreading St. Augustine to fill in the gaps. This grass is known for sending out runners to expand its territory, with roots dropping into the soil from beneath the runners and broad blades of dark-green grass extending above. Once it is established, maintaining St. Augustine follows pretty much the same protocol as other warm season grass lawn care.

