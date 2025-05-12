Create An Eye-Catching Lawn With This Drought-Resistant Grass Alternative

Most envision a traditional lawn as a uniform, green expanse of turfgrass — but that tradition is changing rapidly. For those willing to break from the usual and make a front yard pop, lamb's ear (Stachys byzantina) offers a dramatic alternative. This silvery plant grabs attention immediately, with its compact leaves and odd texture. It's a ground cover – which can be useful in a flower bed – but it behaves a great deal like a traditional lawn when used imaginatively. There are many different types of ground cover and grass alternatives based on your climate that you could pick from, but for the adventurous gardener, lamb's ear might be a good bet.

Lamb's ear thrives in full sun or partial shade, making it ideal for places where normal grass doesn't fare well. Deer and rabbits can't stand its thick, hairy leaves, and the plant's low-spreading habit automatically keeps weeds down. Unlike lawn grass, which must be mowed and fertilized repeatedly, lamb's ear is virtually maintenance-free once it's established. It won't require precise cutting, and overwatering is a greater danger than underwatering.

Another benefit? Lamb's ear has a gentle silver hue that catches the sun, causing yards to gleam with an otherworldly light in the proper illumination. Not the best for areas of heavy foot traffic, but a winner where form outshines function: along pathways, beneath trees, or in medians. Paired with other drought-tolerant plants, lamb's ear creates a relaxed patchwork that outrivals a solid green expanse both in beauty and practicality.

