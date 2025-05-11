The Fast-Growing Ground Cover That'll Thrive In Your Shady Flower Bed

When growing wild geranium as a ground cover, it works best in a border bed alongside a home, the edge of a lawn, or around a tree. The spreading growth of this perennial is a result of shallow roots spread horizontally from one plant, which means it will easily spread in a selected area. These rhizomes, or horizontally spreading stems, help the plant form 12 to 18 inch tall mounds that reach about 12 to 18 inches around.

Once established, you can count on it to require little attention and for it to never become invasive. A major reason why you should use ground cover plants in your flower beds instead of mulch is to suppress the growth of grass and weeds. Wild geraniums will naturalize in an area, which means they will grow and reproduce easily, which can help keep out unwelcome weeds. They will also successfully add color to shady flower beds.

Wild geraniums also make an excellent addition to a shaded rain garden in your yard. If you're considering planting a rain garden, find plants that thrive in wet areas that might not receive a lot of sunlight. Rain gardens often have plants at the edges that thrive in not too wet and not too dry conditions, like wild geraniums. This species prefers moisture-rich conditions and can tolerate occasionally wet soil, making it a good rain garden addition.

