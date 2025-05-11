Upgrade Your Sunny Yard With The Help Of This Low-Maintenance Ground Cover

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you are using ground cover to create a no-mow lawn or to suppress weeds in flower beds instead of adding mulch, artemisia schmidtiana is a low-maintenance ground cover that can help you upgrade your sunny yard. Better known as silver mound or silver mound artemisia, it is actually a tiny shrub, which is a type of wormwood originating in northern Japan and eastern Russia. While it is often seen in rock gardens, silver mound has a variety of uses, including being utilized as a border or even an accent plant in a larger garden.

Silver mound typically maxes out around a foot tall and two feet wide. It is renowned for being deer and rabbit resistant, as well as extremely easy to take care of. The foliage of silver mound is, as the name suggests, silvery. In late summer, mature plants will be dotted with tiny yellow flowers. The texture of the foliage along with the overall shape of the plant make it an ideal choice for adding depth and contrast to a sunny area of your yard.