This Citrus Tree Is The Property Brothers' Go-To Plant For Your Yard

Twins Drew and Jonathan Scott have transformed the yards of numerous homeowners since their inaugural HGTV show, "Property Brothers," debuted in 2011. Now they're sharing their own yard upgrades. Drew, aka the duo's real-estate agent, gave fans a tour of his family's outdoor spaces on the YouTube channel @DrewandJonathan. One of his favorite hangouts is a pair of egg chairs surrounded by fragrant lemon trees (Citrus x limon). He loves how these trees stay a manageable size, typically 10 to 20 feet tall, which makes them easy to harvest compared to other citrus plants. The popular 'Meyer' cultivar is even shorter, achieving a final height of 6 to 10 feet.

In contrast to lemon trees, standard-size orange trees (Citrus x sinensis) can grow taller than 30 feet. Picking all of the fruit from a tree this large is difficult. "Hundreds of fruit just go to waste or rodents start eating them, and it makes a mess of your yard," Drew says in the video, which shares additional tips such as avoiding the color black when choosing a deck. Lemon trees' shorter stature simplifies other maintenance tasks, too. One is pruning. Late winter and early spring are the best times to trim lemon trees. In general, flowering fruit plants don't like being pruned in the fall. Since lemon trees don't need much pruning, just lop off branches that are dying or intersecting. Also excise suckers that sprout near the trees' bases since they sap energy the plants need to make fruit. If your trees stay healthy, they're likely to reward you with bountiful harvests. Drew's trees are so happy that he says he hasn't purchased lemons in years.

