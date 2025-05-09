This Citrus Tree Is The Property Brothers' Go-To Plant For Your Yard
Twins Drew and Jonathan Scott have transformed the yards of numerous homeowners since their inaugural HGTV show, "Property Brothers," debuted in 2011. Now they're sharing their own yard upgrades. Drew, aka the duo's real-estate agent, gave fans a tour of his family's outdoor spaces on the YouTube channel @DrewandJonathan. One of his favorite hangouts is a pair of egg chairs surrounded by fragrant lemon trees (Citrus x limon). He loves how these trees stay a manageable size, typically 10 to 20 feet tall, which makes them easy to harvest compared to other citrus plants. The popular 'Meyer' cultivar is even shorter, achieving a final height of 6 to 10 feet.
In contrast to lemon trees, standard-size orange trees (Citrus x sinensis) can grow taller than 30 feet. Picking all of the fruit from a tree this large is difficult. "Hundreds of fruit just go to waste or rodents start eating them, and it makes a mess of your yard," Drew says in the video, which shares additional tips such as avoiding the color black when choosing a deck. Lemon trees' shorter stature simplifies other maintenance tasks, too. One is pruning. Late winter and early spring are the best times to trim lemon trees. In general, flowering fruit plants don't like being pruned in the fall. Since lemon trees don't need much pruning, just lop off branches that are dying or intersecting. Also excise suckers that sprout near the trees' bases since they sap energy the plants need to make fruit. If your trees stay healthy, they're likely to reward you with bountiful harvests. Drew's trees are so happy that he says he hasn't purchased lemons in years.
Helping lemon trees thrive in your yard
Ready to add lemon trees to a "Property Brothers"-inspired backyard oasis? If you live in USDA hardiness zone 9, 10, or 11, plant them in a sunny part of your yard. If you're located elsewhere, you can keep potted lemon trees outside during warm temperatures and bring them inside when frosty weather is approaching. Whether you're growing them in the ground or in containers, give your lemon trees at least 6 hours of direct daily sunlight and minimal exposure to wind. To fill your new trees with delight — and loads of beautiful lemons — provide it with regular snacks of nitrogen-containing fertilizer such as Down to Earth 6-3-3 organic citrus fertilizer mix. Lemon trees also appreciate a pH level between 5 and 6, but they can adapt to conditions that aren't so acidic.
If possible, place your lemon trees near a hose, as they require a lot of hydration during their growing season. Water them frequently, but don't let them sit in standing water. Giving the plants well-draining soil is your best line of defense. It helps ward off fungal problems such as anthracnose by keeping water from pooling around the plants. Watering the trees near their bases discourages another fungal ailment, lemon scab, by minimizing the splashing that spreads it. Also monitor lemon trees for two of the main pests that prey on them: mealybugs and aphids. Both suck sap from foliage, leaving behind a sticky substance that attracts ants and mold. If you see this situation developing, thoroughly spraying your trees with insecticidal soap can help. Garden Safe ready-to-use insecticidal soap is one reliable option to consider.