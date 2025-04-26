Property Brothers' Drew Scott Wants You To Avoid This Popular Deck Color

Just because you're avoiding darker colors doesn't mean you have to go with the lightest shades either. There are happy mediums that give your deck a rich look without making all the dirt obvious. Or, you can try something entirely different. While dark tones are one of the best colors to have in your outdoor space, earth-tones and neutrals are also on the list. On his own balcony, Drew Scott chose an English walnut color. It feels like a rich wood, but it is also light enough that it hides some of the dust and debris.

Like Drew said in the video, there are so many color options when it comes to decks. You can choose between dozens of shades of "natural" wood, or go with a more bold color like blue or green, depending on your deck furniture and decorations. Gray is another great choice that can either look like natural wood or painted. Grays are amazing because they hide dust and dirt as well as footprints and work with almost any combination of colors, whether warm or cool.

While explaining his deck choices, Drew also brought up another interesting point, which is that you may want to avoid real wood. While it looks nice, it's more susceptible to the elements than some other options, and requires regular maintenance to avoid fading, especially if you're not staining your wood deck enough. While traditionally, decks have been made with wood (and used to make up one of the differences between a patio and a deck), it doesn't have to be that way anymore. You can go with something more durable like composite wood, PVC, or even plastic.

