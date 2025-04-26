Property Brothers' Drew Scott Wants You To Avoid This Popular Deck Color
When it comes to home renovation, listening to the professionals is a great way to get started. There are a few people to get advice from, but HGTV's "Property Brothers" are a fun duo that provide excellent options on how to build and design a house, while also showing off how they used the same principles in their own homes. While offering a tour of his outdoor space on his YouTube channel, Drew & Jonathan, Drew Scott mentioned the color he wouldn't recommend for a deck, balcony, or porch. It might come as a surprise for people, as it's a popular deck color, but black is the option he said to avoid.
While he called out black by name, he goes on to mention that, really, any darker color is better to avoid. This is because dust and dirt are more obvious on those choices. Additionally, though he didn't bring it up, there is another benefit to avoiding black decks. In places that get a lot of sun, they can get really hot, potentially burning you or your pet's feet. Unless you want to wear shoes all the time and sweep several times a day, lighter materials might be a better option. Of course, while you can stick with natural colors — even if you don't use actual wood — you can also use this opportunity to go with something a little different.
Other ways to build your deck just right
Just because you're avoiding darker colors doesn't mean you have to go with the lightest shades either. There are happy mediums that give your deck a rich look without making all the dirt obvious. Or, you can try something entirely different. While dark tones are one of the best colors to have in your outdoor space, earth-tones and neutrals are also on the list. On his own balcony, Drew Scott chose an English walnut color. It feels like a rich wood, but it is also light enough that it hides some of the dust and debris.
Like Drew said in the video, there are so many color options when it comes to decks. You can choose between dozens of shades of "natural" wood, or go with a more bold color like blue or green, depending on your deck furniture and decorations. Gray is another great choice that can either look like natural wood or painted. Grays are amazing because they hide dust and dirt as well as footprints and work with almost any combination of colors, whether warm or cool.
While explaining his deck choices, Drew also brought up another interesting point, which is that you may want to avoid real wood. While it looks nice, it's more susceptible to the elements than some other options, and requires regular maintenance to avoid fading, especially if you're not staining your wood deck enough. While traditionally, decks have been made with wood (and used to make up one of the differences between a patio and a deck), it doesn't have to be that way anymore. You can go with something more durable like composite wood, PVC, or even plastic.