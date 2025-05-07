This Fragrant Ground Cover Is The Perfect Addition To Any Garden

When you think of rosemary, the first plant that comes to mind is probably the herb you use to season food. While this is a popular species of rosemary, it's not the only kind out there. There is a variety of standard plant, known as creeping rosemary, and they have a lot in common. Creeping rosemary has a strong, pleasant smell and provides plenty of benefits to your garden — but there is one main difference between them.

Regular rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus) grows as a perennial shrub, while creeping rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus prostratus) can be used as ground cover. Though it can get some height to it, it prefers to spread wide along the soil and even trail down to lower elevation when it has the chance. Creeping rosemary can stretch out pretty far (between 4 and 6 feet wide and up to 24 inches high, given the chance), but you can cut it down to make for a better ground cover if you wish.

Creeping rosemary is an excellent plant to have in your yard, especially if your yard is rocky, sloped, or uneven. It takes a long time to spread, but once it does, it will look gorgeous around your home. Though slow growth may sound like a negative, it's actually not a bad thing. It means it isn't a plant you have to worry about turning invasive and growing out of control. At times, it can get leggy, but that's the most you have to worry about. Rosemary is a simple herb and a fuss-free plant great for gardening beginners and experts.

