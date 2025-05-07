This Fragrant Ground Cover Is The Perfect Addition To Any Garden
When you think of rosemary, the first plant that comes to mind is probably the herb you use to season food. While this is a popular species of rosemary, it's not the only kind out there. There is a variety of standard plant, known as creeping rosemary, and they have a lot in common. Creeping rosemary has a strong, pleasant smell and provides plenty of benefits to your garden — but there is one main difference between them.
Regular rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus) grows as a perennial shrub, while creeping rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus prostratus) can be used as ground cover. Though it can get some height to it, it prefers to spread wide along the soil and even trail down to lower elevation when it has the chance. Creeping rosemary can stretch out pretty far (between 4 and 6 feet wide and up to 24 inches high, given the chance), but you can cut it down to make for a better ground cover if you wish.
Creeping rosemary is an excellent plant to have in your yard, especially if your yard is rocky, sloped, or uneven. It takes a long time to spread, but once it does, it will look gorgeous around your home. Though slow growth may sound like a negative, it's actually not a bad thing. It means it isn't a plant you have to worry about turning invasive and growing out of control. At times, it can get leggy, but that's the most you have to worry about. Rosemary is a simple herb and a fuss-free plant great for gardening beginners and experts.
More on why creeping rosemary might be the right plant for your garden
Creeping rosemary is hardy in zones 8 to 11. Providing a lovely Mediterranean vibe, it works anywhere it doesn't get too cold during the winter (though it can handle temperatures as low as 15 degrees Fahrenheit). For most of the year, especially around the end of winter, it bursts to life with bright blue flowers. They're small, but plentiful. Even lackluster plants will have beautiful spots where clusters of flowers grow interspersed in the rich green of the needle-like leaves. (Truly thriving creeping rosemary can end up completely covered in these flowers, almost drowning out the green.) It enjoys full sun and well-draining soil. Creeping rosemary also likes to stay fairly moist, but can handle some levels of drought.
Additionally, while creeping rosemary does act as ground cover, it also enjoys trailing down; along the side of a pot or a wall, for example. If enough are planted close together, it can create a semblance of a waterfall, adding depth and greenery to an otherwise plain area of your garden. There are plenty of options when it comes to picking out some other ground cover besides grass (such as this low-maintenance purple flower, the horned violet), but creeping rosemary stands out because of its ease of care and hardy nature.
There are other benefits to rosemary plants besides ground cover. Rosemary is also an aromatic kitchen herb that will help keep bugs out of your garden. However, it only focuses on getting rid of bad insects such as horrible ticks and mosquitoes. Beneficial pollinators, like butterflies and bees, enjoy rosemary.