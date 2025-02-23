The Low-Maintenance Purple Flower That'll Make A Perfect Grass Alternative

Instead of worrying about keeping grass maintained and manicured, think outside the box with a low-maintenance, shade-loving flower that doubles as a great ground cover. Horned violet (Viola cornuta) is the sweet-smelling, delicate flower in question. Also known as tufted violet, this perennial is characterized by a creeping growth that is ideal for a grass alternative. Each plant barely reaches a foot above ground, but will spread stems out to 12 inches easily. Find a way to add some beautiful color to your lawn with this attractive ground cover without spending a lot of time on upkeep.

Relatively little maintenance is necessary once you've established horned violets in your yard. Amend your soil, if needed, to ensure moist, well-draining conditions. They thrive in cooler weather, which means extended hot weather will lead to fewer blooms. However, you simply need to cut the plants back a little to encourage fresh blooms again in late summer. Originally native to Spain, this flower grows via rhizomes (underground stems that grow horizontally). Horned violet is not aggressive and will not take over your garden or lawn, unlike plumbago, which is great at weed suppression but is also known to spread rapidly.