Fill Your Yard With Pretty Pink Blooms By Planting This Ground Cover

Ground cover in your flower beds can be better than mulch, and if you're looking for one without a commitment to high-maintenance plants, powderpuff mimosa (Mimosa strigillosa) might just be your garden's new BFF. This interesting ground cover, also known as sunshine mimosa, is a quick-spreading perennial that does well in full sun or partial shade and forms a blanket of bright pink, pom-pom-like flowers. The blooms, which look a bit like tiny fireworks, show up in spring and last all summer, adding color to your yard for months. If you want to add a pop of yellow alongside your pink, you could also plant the stunning fellow perennial, golden star.

The unique thing about powderpuff mimosa is the way it fills in bare areas so quickly. That's what makes it such a great option for erosion-prone or hard-to-grow areas. Although its flowers are showy, its fern-like, feathery leaves provide texture and interest even when the plant is not in bloom.

Although it appears fragile, this plant holds up quite well to foot traffic. It's commonly used in paths or among stepping stones because it will tolerate occasional trampling without appearing worn. Additionally, the plant fixes nitrogen in the soil, which enriches the soil organically over time. It not only works hard — it also plays well with others. Powderpuff mimosa is right at home in native landscapes and pollinator gardens, where it easily attracts bees and butterflies. Best of all? It's drought-tolerant once established and requires very little maintenance.

