The Rose-Like Ground Cover That'll Add Beautiful Color To Your Yard

Whether you're a beginning gardener looking for fuss-free plants or someone who's away from home for weeks at a time, low-maintenance landscaping can prevent your yard from becoming a source of stress. Ground covers are an excellent starting point when deciding what to plant. In addition to retaining soil moisture, controlling weeds, and fighting erosion, ground cover plants don't need refreshing like mulch does. One easy-care option to consider is moss rose (Portulaca grandiflora). This creeping annual produces blankets of succulent foliage and rose-like flowers that open when the sun is out. When shopping, you may find moss roses that make pink, purple, red, or orange flowers. Since this plant can go quite a while without water, it's ideal for frequent travelers as well as forgetful gardeners.

If you install moss rose in a spot that meets its sun and soil needs, it will ask little in return. Give it at least six hours of direct daily sunlight and soil with adequate water drainage. When standing water is present at its planting site, crown rot may develop. To discourage this problem, amend clay-heavy soil with compost and avoid planting moss rose in low-lying areas where rain is likely to pool. Moss rose is pretty but tough, managing rocky soils and high temperatures with ease. Since deer don't find moss rose very tasty, you can use this dazzling plant to keep them away from hostas, azaleas, and other perennials they love to devour.