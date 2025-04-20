The Rose-Like Ground Cover That'll Add Beautiful Color To Your Yard
Whether you're a beginning gardener looking for fuss-free plants or someone who's away from home for weeks at a time, low-maintenance landscaping can prevent your yard from becoming a source of stress. Ground covers are an excellent starting point when deciding what to plant. In addition to retaining soil moisture, controlling weeds, and fighting erosion, ground cover plants don't need refreshing like mulch does. One easy-care option to consider is moss rose (Portulaca grandiflora). This creeping annual produces blankets of succulent foliage and rose-like flowers that open when the sun is out. When shopping, you may find moss roses that make pink, purple, red, or orange flowers. Since this plant can go quite a while without water, it's ideal for frequent travelers as well as forgetful gardeners.
If you install moss rose in a spot that meets its sun and soil needs, it will ask little in return. Give it at least six hours of direct daily sunlight and soil with adequate water drainage. When standing water is present at its planting site, crown rot may develop. To discourage this problem, amend clay-heavy soil with compost and avoid planting moss rose in low-lying areas where rain is likely to pool. Moss rose is pretty but tough, managing rocky soils and high temperatures with ease. Since deer don't find moss rose very tasty, you can use this dazzling plant to keep them away from hostas, azaleas, and other perennials they love to devour.
Addressing moss rose pests and other problems
To take full advantage of your moss roses, make sure you're aware of challenges they may face. Other than crown rot, pests are the problem they're most likely to encounter. Though moss roses aren't pest magnets by any means, they sometimes attract aphids and slugs. Slugs tend to be more active at night and during cloudy weather. They leave slimy paths on foliage and can simply be plucked off of affected plants. Aphids dot plants with a shiny, sugary substance called honeydew. Since it tastes sweet, it often attracts ants and yellowjackets. Honeydew can also lead to the formation of sooty mold, a dark-colored fungus that's unattractive but generally not harmful. You may be able to blast aphids off of your moss roses with a hose. If this doesn't work, a product such as Garden Safe ready-to-use insecticidal soap can solve the problem if it's applied to every plant part that interests aphids. This includes leaves, stems, and flowers.
Also be aware that moss roses self-seed when you don't deadhead their flowers. This means that you may not need to replant them the following spring. Though these plants don't repopulate aggressively, they can be a pain to remove if you decide you'd like to install a different ground cover in the future. Should you find yourself in this situation, try the same methods you'd use to rid your yard of purslane (Portulaca oleracea), moss rose's weedy cousin. Applying a thick layer of mulch where either of these plants was growing can keep it from returning.