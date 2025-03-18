Keep Purslane Out Of Your Yard & Garden Using These Clever Methods

Unwanted plants can be a headache for a homeowner to tackle and easily become one of the things your neighbors secretly hate about your yard. When it comes to purslane (Portulaca oleracea), a weed-like succulent that is commonly found all over North America, you will see that it is a particularly stubborn case. Thankfully, the CEO of GreenPal, Bryan Clayton, spoke to Outdoor Guide exclusively to share his tips to keep purslane out of your yard and garden. He offers tips on how to recognize purslane from "its thick, fleshy leaves and reddish stems that sprawl close to the ground." But Clayton also offers a warning. "Be cautious, though — it resembles spurge," he says, "The key difference? Break a stem: Purslane has clear sap, while spurge oozes a milky white sap that's toxic."

Clayton detailed his methods for removing purslane with Outdoor Guide. He says the best option is to pull it out by the roots, "but don't just toss it aside; this plant can re-root if left on the soil." Try using the lesser-known long-handled weeding tool which effectively grabs out the entire root. Other methods include laying down mulch, which according to our expert "prevents new seeds from sprouting." If you really don't want to use chemicals to remove the plant, he explains that using clear plastic can help. This method involves "covering affected areas with clear plastic during the hottest weeks of summer to 'cook' the seeds out of the soil."