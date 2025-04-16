What Happened To Shark Tank's Robin Autopilot Lawn Mowing Service?

In Season 9 of "Shark Tank," which first aired in 2017, viewers had the chance to see many clever products, including emergency bags, fidget spinners, and fingerprint padlocks. Many of these neat inventions went on to be funded, and some made a name for themselves. One company, owned by Bart Lomont and Justin Crandall from Dallas, Texas, hoped to change the way lawn care was handled. Their company was named Robin Autopilot, and focused on using a mix of robot mowers and human precision to make lawn care companies more reliable and efficient. Having several years of experience running the company before asking Shark Tank for investments, the duo thought that their solid plan would be enough to entice the team.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, their time at "Shark Tank" did not turn out as the company had hoped. They asked for a $500,000 investment in return for a 5 percent share of the company. Crandall and Lomont ended up without a backer. The sharks were hesitant to invest when they did not see much return for their investment and a heavy gamble. The sharks were worried the idea wouldn't catch on, especially when potential customers could just go and buy the exact same machines for a one-time payment (instead of renting them out). Of course, this was all only if robot lawn mowers were actually worth the cost.

Robin Autopilot went back home without funding, but the owners weren't deterred. They worked hard to build up their brand themselves. While it seemed to be a growing business for a while, it appears the sharks were right in this case, with the company having gone radio silent in the last few years after switching hands and attempting partnerships several times.

Advertisement