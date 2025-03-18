Dangerous Creatures To Look Out For While Visiting Utah
Utah has long been thought of as a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. It features a wide range of natural features, from soaring mountain peaks (two dozen of which rise to more than 13,000 feet) to salt flats and dense forests. It also has three distinctly different climate zones ranging from humid to arid. In short, there is a wide array of outdoor recreational areas to be explored in the state. However, there are also dangerous creatures to look out for while visiting Utah.
Largely due to the diversity of terrain and climate zones found across the state, Utah is home to a diverse group of dangerous animals. From desert dwellers such as rattlesnakes and scorpions, along with the infamous Gila monster, to forest creatures such as moose, potentially harmful animals can be encountered in every portion of the state. By knowing what to look for and what to do if you come across these creatures, it is still quite possible to have a safe excursion in Utah. Given that the region is home to numerous national parks, including a pair that are on practically everyone's national park bucket list, there are countless reasons to plan an outdoor adventure in the Beehive State.
Rattlesnakes slither throughout Utah
Due partly to the various geographic regions and climate zones found in the state, Utah has seven varieties of rattlesnakes. Among these, the Great Basin rattlesnake is the most frequently encountered. Others found in different portions of the state include the Hopi, midget faded, Mojave, Northern Pacific, sidewinder, and speckled rattlesnakes. Considering that at least one type of rattler is found in every portion of Utah, it is important to know what to do if you encounter a rattlesnake before adventuring outdoors anywhere in the state.
Snake safety actually begins before you hit the trail. Equipping yourself with hiking boots and/or snake gaiters can offer protection from bites. When hiking, stick to the trails, watch where you step or place your hands, and avoid going through areas of high grass or dense brush where your visibility will be limited. If you happen to see a snake, remain calm, maintain a safe distance (at least 10 feet), and slowly back away. Under no circumstances should you approach or attempt to handle the snake.
If you are spending time outdoors in Utah, it is also important to know what to do if bitten by a venomous snake. For starters, much long-standing advice for snakebites is simply wrong. You should never try to suck the venom out of a snake bite. Additionally, applying a tourniquet is another mistake that could cost you a limb. You should also not ice the area or make incisions over the wound. What you should do is call a park ranger or 911, wash the wound, remove any restrictive clothing or jewelry, and keep the wound below heart level. Medical attention is necessary to further treat a venomous snakebite.
Watch for a mountain lion encounter
Mountain lions, also known as cougars or pumas, are found in every portion of Utah, although they are most frequently encountered in the canyons and hills. Even though sightings of these wild cats have been increasing in Utah over the past several years, attacks remain relatively rare. However, there are numerous instances of mountain lions attacking humans. Many of these aggressive acts have even been caught on video, such as one on a runner near Provo.
In light of such incidents, it would behoove you to know what to do if you see a mountain lion before embarking on an outdoor excursion in Utah. Despite their impressive size (up to 200 pounds), mountain lions are masters of stealth and are rarely seen, even if they are nearby. So, it is important to keep an eye out for signs a mountain lion may be nearby, such as tracks, scat, or claw marks. Freshly killed carcasses of deer or other animals are another sign a cougar may be close. If you see these, you should leave the area immediately.
Hiking, walking, or jogging with others, making noise as you move, and paying attention to your surroundings are the best ways to avoid an encounter with a mountain lion. You should also avoid wearing headphones so that you can clearly hear any animal approaching or vocalizing. If a mountain lion is encountered, do not run. Instead, make yourself appear as large as possible by standing upright and raising your arms over your head. Slowly move away from the animal. If it approaches, try throwing rocks or sticks in its direction to scare it away. Should it attack, fight back and, as a last resort, utilize bear spray to deter it.
Black bears can be dangerous
Black bears are massive mammals, capable of weighing in excess of 300 pounds. There are believed to be as many as 4,000 of these animals in Utah, mostly in the mountains, foothills, and canyon regions, although they occasionally venture into the desert areas as well. Sightings of black bears in Utah have been increasing over the past few years, although violent encounters still remain pretty rare. However, given the relatively high population of bears in the state, it is a good idea to carry and know how to use bear spray, such as SABRE Frontiersman.
When it comes to avoiding bear incidents when adventuring in Utah, the same precautions that are followed in bear territory throughout North America apply. The best way to avoid an encounter is to remain a safe distance away from these animals and avoid surprising them on the trail or in the woods. The easiest way to do this is to make noise to avoid bears while hiking. It is also advised to utilize containers like the Counter Assault Bear Keg to store food and trash while afield in bear territory.
If you do come across a bear, keep in mind there are only black bears in Utah at this time. So, if you are attacked, you should not play dead but rather fight back. To prevent the encounter from escalating to that point, be sure to stay calm, speak in a stern voice, and make yourself appear as large as possible. Do not run, but do try to slowly move away without turning your back on the bear. Any aggressive bear charge within 30 feet should be met with a short blast of bear spray.
Moose may be more threatening than you realize
Moose are not necessarily an animal a lot of people associate with Utah. However, the forested portions of the state have a healthy population of these massive mammals, which can weigh as much as 1,200 pounds and stand as high as six feet at the shoulders. People don't usually associate moose with violent attacks, but moose are much more dangerous than you may realize. So, if you are planning to venture through the wooded mountain areas in northern Utah, it is best to know what to do if you happen to encounter a moose.
Moose are most likely to become aggressive during spring, when they are protecting their calves, or during the fall breeding season. The primary way to ensure a safe encounter is to maintain distance between yourself and the animal. If you are hiking and the animal won't move off the trail, try to pass around it while staying a safe distance away, or turn back while continuing to watch the animal. If you observe any signs of agitation (such as the moose lowering its head, licking its lips, or pinning its ears back), try to move further away and/or get up on a high object, such as a boulder.
If the moose charges, hide behind a tree. Generally, moose will give up their pursuit after a short distance if they no longer feel a threat exists. Should you fall or get knocked over while trying to escape, curl into a ball, and cover your head with your arms and hands. Remain in that position until the moose ceases its attack.
Gila monsters can pose a risk in the desert
Although they are the official state reptile of Utah, Gila monsters actually inhabit a fairly small portion of the state. However, even though they are only found in the southwest corner of the state, they are present in some popular outdoor recreation areas such as Snow Canyon State Park and Red Cliffs Reserve. With that in mind, it's advisable to know what to do should you encounter one of these iconic reptiles.
Gila monsters are not known to be aggressive toward humans unless they are provoked or feel threatened. But, they are well-equipped to defend themselves should they have to attack, as they are one of the only venomous lizards found in North America. The Gila monster is also the largest lizard found in the U.S., capable of reaching nearly 2 feet in length and weighing well over 1 pound.
As potentially dangerous as they may be, Gila monsters are rarely seen, as they are usually underground. Furthermore, they are not very fast, so their ability to attack is limited to a very small range. So, avoiding being bitten by a Gila monster is fairly simple — do not attempt to approach, pick up, or handle one. If one does happen to bite, be advised you will likely need to pry its incredibly strong jaws open with a stick or other hard object. From that point, the bite should be treated much like a snake bite — wash the area, remove restrictive clothing or jewelry, and seek medical attention immediately.