Dangerous Creatures To Look Out For While Visiting Utah

Due partly to the various geographic regions and climate zones found in the state, Utah has seven varieties of rattlesnakes. Among these, the Great Basin rattlesnake is the most frequently encountered. Others found in different portions of the state include the Hopi, midget faded, Mojave, Northern Pacific, sidewinder, and speckled rattlesnakes. Considering that at least one type of rattler is found in every portion of Utah, it is important to know what to do if you encounter a rattlesnake before adventuring outdoors anywhere in the state.

Snake safety actually begins before you hit the trail. Equipping yourself with hiking boots and/or snake gaiters can offer protection from bites. When hiking, stick to the trails, watch where you step or place your hands, and avoid going through areas of high grass or dense brush where your visibility will be limited. If you happen to see a snake, remain calm, maintain a safe distance (at least 10 feet), and slowly back away. Under no circumstances should you approach or attempt to handle the snake.

If you are spending time outdoors in Utah, it is also important to know what to do if bitten by a venomous snake. For starters, much long-standing advice for snakebites is simply wrong. You should never try to suck the venom out of a snake bite. Additionally, applying a tourniquet is another mistake that could cost you a limb. You should also not ice the area or make incisions over the wound. What you should do is call a park ranger or 911, wash the wound, remove any restrictive clothing or jewelry, and keep the wound below heart level. Medical attention is necessary to further treat a venomous snakebite.

