What Makes Camping In Europe So Different, According To Travel Expert Rick Steves

Eager to hike Poland's Tatra mountains or explore Ireland's history-rich Killarney National Park? Great! As you plan your trip, keep in mind that the European camping experience is quite different from the American one. According to Rick Steves, best-selling travel guidebook author and host of the public radio program "Travel with Rick Steves," some campgrounds don't allow open fires or offer photo-ready views of natural wonders. Instead, they're often located in urban areas and designed to help groups bond. As he explains on his website, Rick Steves' Europe, "most tourist-friendly areas have a campground within a reasonable walk or bus ride from the town center or train station." In addition to being convenient, they're inexpensive, which makes them popular among middle-class families.

A campground near a European city will typically have washing machines and a grocery outpost. You may also find a restaurant, water park, or mini-golf course. Since there are so many amenities, it's smart to pack light. "A tent, pillow, and sleeping bag are all you need," Steves says, adding that European campgrounds tend to offer less privacy than their American counterparts. In other words, if you forget to bring something, you might be able to borrow a spare from your neighbors.

Some European campsites are for "weekend" use only. You might assume this means you can reserve a spot for a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. That's not the case. Locals pay an annual fee to access these spots, and they're often booked solid. Plus, some don't allow the "stop-and-go" camping most tourists seek. Camping websites can help you determine which campgrounds welcome "stop-and-go" visitors.

