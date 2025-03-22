What Makes Camping In Europe So Different, According To Travel Expert Rick Steves
Eager to hike Poland's Tatra mountains or explore Ireland's history-rich Killarney National Park? Great! As you plan your trip, keep in mind that the European camping experience is quite different from the American one. According to Rick Steves, best-selling travel guidebook author and host of the public radio program "Travel with Rick Steves," some campgrounds don't allow open fires or offer photo-ready views of natural wonders. Instead, they're often located in urban areas and designed to help groups bond. As he explains on his website, Rick Steves' Europe, "most tourist-friendly areas have a campground within a reasonable walk or bus ride from the town center or train station." In addition to being convenient, they're inexpensive, which makes them popular among middle-class families.
A campground near a European city will typically have washing machines and a grocery outpost. You may also find a restaurant, water park, or mini-golf course. Since there are so many amenities, it's smart to pack light. "A tent, pillow, and sleeping bag are all you need," Steves says, adding that European campgrounds tend to offer less privacy than their American counterparts. In other words, if you forget to bring something, you might be able to borrow a spare from your neighbors.
Some European campsites are for "weekend" use only. You might assume this means you can reserve a spot for a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. That's not the case. Locals pay an annual fee to access these spots, and they're often booked solid. Plus, some don't allow the "stop-and-go" camping most tourists seek. Camping websites can help you determine which campgrounds welcome "stop-and-go" visitors.
Stretching your travel budget with European campsites
To stretch your budget while traveling through Europe, consider camping near a city rather than staying in an urban hotel. As Rick Steves points out, "the money you save on parking alone will likely pay for your campsite." Your campsite will probably charge modest fees for each person in your party, as well as each tent and vehicle you bring along. Coin-operated hot water is also common, so be sure to carry change unless you're a fan of icy showers. To keep costs down, pack picnics and dine at the affordable cafes larger campgrounds tend to offer.
Even if you choose an RV for your camping adventure, it's likely to be less expensive than formal lodging. There are lots of European companies that rent motorhomes to international tourists. If your campsite falls through for some reason, just head to any legal parking spot. You can park your RV overnight for free — and sleep there, too.
Prefer tent-based camping? You can buy a low-cost tent and sleeping bags from a big-box retailer near your campsite. To avoid lugging gear around, opt for a campsite that's set up with a tent, trailer, or motorhome, plus linens and cooking gear. Several companies, including Eurocamp and Canvas Holidays, provide this turnkey service to travelers.
Other things to know about camping in Europe
Arrival procedures are pretty straightforward at the average European campground. You'll need to complete a form or two and let staff review your passport. Afterward, review the site's expectations, which may include staying quiet after 10 p.m. and checking out at noon. In general, it's best to avoid doing things that might annoy other campers – for example, littering and playing loud music. You also shouldn't assume that all employees are fluent in English. That said, the person in charge is likely to speak some, per Rick Steves.
For the most part, you don't need to worry about your belongings too much at European campgrounds. Steves reports that most campers toss their things inside their tents or vehicles, and that theft rates tend to be low. Plus, an employee usually hangs out by the entrance throughout the day. This helps keep the campsite secure and ensures that someone is available in case of emergency. If you need additional assistance — say, firefighters or an ambulance – call 112 in European Union countries or 999 in the United Kingdom.