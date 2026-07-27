Think Before You Burn: The Material That's Banned In Fire Pits Across America

If you don't already have one, you may be considering buying or building a fire pit for the backyard. Not only can it add ambiance to an outdoor living space, the right fire pit can make your yard the talk of the neighborhood. However, so can burning the wrong materials. Turns out, you can't throw just anything that burns into a fire pit (or other open fire) and light it up. There are actually a number of items that are either prohibited by state or local ordinances or are simply a bad idea. Then there's rubber, which is illegal to burn in a fire pit throughout all 50 states.

Turns out there are several reasons why burning rubber is both illegal and a bad idea. The primary concern is that both natural and synthetic rubber release a number of toxic chemicals into the air. If you happen to be next to the fire pit at this point, you are inhaling very dangerous substances. These particles can make their way into your bloodstream and travel throughout your body. However, it doesn't stop there. The toxins released by burning rubber linger in the air, water, soil, and on plants. This can cause environmental damage for years to come. As a result, the amount and types of airborne contaminants resulting from burning rubber in open fires is in violation of the Clean Air Act.

Another big reason for banning the burning of rubber is that it burns extremely hot and is difficult to extinguish. Water from a backyard hose typically won't put the fire out. Burning rubber can also smolder for a long, long time. This makes it a risk for starting unintended fires, as well as an ongoing source of contamination.