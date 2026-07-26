Say Goodbye To Traditional Birdbaths: Use An Old Pickle Jar For An Easy DIY Solution

The first step is to completely clean your pickle jar: Birds don't really need pickle brine in their drinking water, after all. You don't have to remove the label, but it looks nice. Set the lid on a steady wood surface and punch three holes through it with the awl or nail. Create spacers on your pie plate or plant saucer with a few small beads of hot glue, let them harden, then glue the lid to those spacers. All you need to do now is fill the jar about halfway, screw the lid back on, and invert the whole thing. Set it on a tree stump or sturdy porch railing, or suspend it from a tree. Within a few days, birds (and bees) should get brave enough to try it out.

The reason this DIY is so clever is thanks to physics. By placing the hole-punched lid low in the dish, but with enough room for a little water to flow out, you take advantage of two properties. Once water rises just above the seal of the lid, a mild vacuum is created inside the jar, while air pushes against the water in the dish, creating differential pressures and preventing your little bath from overflowing. The particularly strong surface tension of water helps out here as well. When enough water is removed by bathing birds, a little more flows out of the jar and the whole process starts over.

To keep your new project at peak performance, it's important to change out birdbath water every couple of days. The jar can get slimy quickly and the tray fills with feathers, bugs, and waste, creating a health risk for the birds.