The Best Way To Stop Weeds From Taking Over A Gravel Driveway

Because it functions by preventing seeds from germinating, timing a pre-emergent herbicide is of utmost importance. In short, it will not be effective if it is applied after seeds germinate. With that in mind, the best way to control and prevent weeds in your gravel driveway is to apply pre-emergent herbicide twice a year, in spring and fall. In spring, apply it once the ground temperature is between 50 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit. In regions where winter soil temperatures don't drop that low, treat driveways by early February.

For fall applications, it is best to wait until soil temperatures get below 70 degrees. Again, the exact time will vary by geography. In the majority of the country, this takes place in September. In some Southern areas, it will happen later, if at all. Even in the warmest parts of the country, the product should be applied no later than mid-November. If you are wondering why you should even do a second application in the fall, that's because a number of winter weeds germinate in late autumn, including chickweed and annual bluegrass.

Pre-emergent herbicide isn't the only way to prevent weeds in a gravel driveway. Many people recommend layering landscape fabric beneath gravel driveways. While landscape fabric helps keep your gravel driveway weed-free, it eventually breaks down (in five to 10 years). When this happens, weeds then grow through the gravel. Picking up pieces of decayed, shredded fabric in gravel can also turn into a maintenance mess. Of course, it isn't practical to lay landscape fabric beneath an existing gravel drive. Perhaps most importantly, durable geotextile fabric is generally a much-preferred underlayment for gravel driveways, but it is not useful as a weed barrier in the way landscape fabric is.