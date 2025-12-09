How To Determine The Best Size Pavers For Your Driveway

When choosing the right material and size for your pavers, you will need to take into consideration how much traffic your driveway gets each day. Even one car pulling in and out of the driveway several times a day is considered a decent amount of traffic. Large pavers handle heavy traffic and weight better than small pavers, and are a better choice for driveway projects. They are generally more durable than their small paver counterparts (thanks to their thickness), and are much harder to crack or damage. However, there are specific small pavers that can handle heavy traffic just as well, such as Interstone and Villa Stone pavers, especially if they have lots of interlocking patterns. They are also said to handle underground movement better.

Because of the obviously increased number of gaps and joints that come with small pavers, they will require more maintenance. Small pavers are simply more susceptible to things like weeds that grow between the gaps, which can also trap more dirt and debris than large pavers would allow.

Aesthetics are a different issue entirely. When it comes to style, small pavers provide more flexibility in color combinations and designs, and usually have a more intimate, creative feel. It depends on your taste, though; large pavers have a more modern look that can be bold and elegant in a brutalist fashion. If done correctly, creative pavers can make a real statement in your driveway, and are one of many updates that can add serious value to your home.