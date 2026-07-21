Rising Water Temperatures Are Impacting Fishing. Here's How Anglers Can Adapt & Help

Despite modern conveniences such as air conditioning and refrigeration, over a thousand Americans die from extreme heat each year. This extreme heat also affects fish, which can die when waters get too hot, especially as average summer temperatures have risen significantly over the past decade. Last week, Yellowstone National Park announced full fishing closures in several parts of the park as dead trout were found, according to abc4.com, while several state Game and Fish departments keep an ongoing list of lake and river fishing closures due to extreme heat. Anglers who plan to fish during the peak heat of summer need to adjust their tactics and be aware of changes and modifications to fishing regulations.

This may come as a surprise given that fish live in the same waters humans use to cool down. However, every species, including fish, has a temperature tolerance range. To make it more complicated, each species of fresh and saltwater fish has unique temperature tolerances. Should the water temperature remain above or below that range for an extended period of time, that alone can prove fatal to fish. Unfortunately, high heat also spawns a number of other issues that can increase gamefish mortality.

One dangerous side effect is low oxygen levels, as hot water contains less dissolved oxygen than cooler water. This makes breathing difficult. It also makes recovering from physical activity much harder. Even without activity, the stress caused by the high heat increases a fish's metabolic rate, meaning they actually demand more oxygen at a time when there is less of it. Rising water temperatures can also cause an increase in both algae blooms and ammonia levels. Each of these issues can be exacerbated by low water levels, which often happens during times of drought.