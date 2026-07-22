Transform Your Run-Down Concrete Patio With A Practical DIY Project

Although a freshly installed concrete patio can add serious value to your home, it won't stay fresh forever. Inevitably, concrete patios or decks (there is a difference) begin to crack, sink, or become a weedy mess. Should this be the situation you can transform that run-down slab easily by covering it with composite deck tiles. This practical DIY project quickly gives your patio a whole new look without requiring a large investment in either time or money.

Composite deck tiles are interesting construction components. The tiles are typically made from of a combination of recycled plastic and natural wood fibers, giving them a look and feel similar to real wood. It also makes them an eco-friendlier option. Additionally, since they are made to interlock, they are easy to install and require few, if any, tools for installation. The interlocking feature comes via a rubber or plastic base — with jigsaw puzzle-like edges — attached to the composite wood decking material.

They also give you a wide range of styles, colors, and price points from which to choose. Typically, composite decking ranges in cost from $5 to $15 per square foot. By doing your homework and comparing prices, you can find composite deck tiles that will make your outdoor space look luxurious on a budget. This is especially true since professional installation isn't needed. Additionally, the low maintenance costs associated with composite deck tiles, means the savings can grow exponentially over the life of the product.