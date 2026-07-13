If you're planning to grow tasty sweet corn in your garden, you may be looking forward to harvesting and cooking ears covered in sweet, golden yellow corn kernels. Or, of course, you could grow white corn. There are even white sweet corn varieties like Silver Queen that are wildly popular. So, what is the difference and does it matter which you should plant? The difference between white and yellow corn is easily explained by science. Essentially, color variations — whether yellow, white, blue, or red — are simply genetic and environmental variations reflecting the presence, absence, and activation of specific secondary metabolites, or pigments. And it turns out that in most ways, those differences are largely cosmetic.

There is a common belief that yellow corn, especially yellow sweet corn, tastes better than white corn. That, in fact, is false. The color of corn does not determine its flavor or sweetness levels. Sweet corns are divided into three broad categories: standard (or normal sugar), sugar enhanced, and super-sweet. Any of these can be yellow or white — in part depending on where they're grown — and there are even bicolor varieties with uniform flavor, like Solstice. Different varieties of corn do, indeed, taste different. However, different colors of the same variety do not. Rather, the difference is the pigmentation in the kernels. Certain pigments, called carotenoids, give yellow corn kernels their color. Pigments called anthocyanins, meanwhile, lead to blue, purple, and black ears of corn. With yellow and white corn, the color affects the way the corn looks, but not how it tastes. It can, however, impact in a minor way the benefits you draw from consuming the differently colored kernels.