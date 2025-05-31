Grow Tasty Sweet Corn In Your Garden With These Helpful Tips

Before you can harvest your own knee-high corn stalks, you'll have to take a few specific measures to ensure a successful yield. Your main concerns should be sun exposure, soil, and temperature. Since sweet corn is such a plentiful crop within the United States, you should have no trouble finding seeds that are specifically suited to thrive within your region. Seasoned farmers recommend planting corn in nitrogen-rich soil with roughly 8 to 10 hours of daily sunlight, so be sure to avoid any shady areas, and till with plenty of fresh compost.

Once you've got your seeds and you've found the perfect space for your sweet corn, be sure to plant in 1-inch deep rows roughly 3 feet apart. Each seed should have somewhere from 8 to 12 inches to spread out, in order to avoid any overcrowding. Since sweet corn is a wind-pollinated crop, it's usually best to plant multiple side-by-side rows to ensure a healthy yield. Obviously, this will vary based on your available garden space, though many agriculturalists recommend planting at least 4 rows in total. Most corn crops require a soil temp of 60-90 degrees Fahrenheit, so it's best to plant in late spring (such as May or June), at least a few weeks after the last frost of the year.

Lastly, avoid planting your corn close to other veggies and fruits that don't make good companion plants. For instance, it's a terrible idea to plant tomatoes next to your corn.

