Skip The Decoy: There's A Better Way To Prevent Birds From Flying Into Windows

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Most everyone enjoys looking out their window and seeing various birds flitting around their yard. That is why people put so much effort into attracting songbirds to yards and gardens. However, these same windows also present a potential hazard for the birds, that quite often fly directly into these glass panes, in what are referred to as bird strikes. One common solution is to utilize a decoy or even decals of predatory birds such as hawks. But, if you really want to keep birds from flying into the glass, skip the decoy and add vertical lines on your window instead. Just by creating a pattern of stripes, you'll let the birds know there's an obstacle to avoid.

Although this self-destructive behavior is not intentional on the bird's behalf, such incidents leave homeowners scrambling for ways to prevent collisions. The issue is actually far more common and serious than many people realize. It is estimated that as many as 600 million birds die from flying into windows in the U.S. each year. Drawing or painting narrow vertical stripes is unobtrusive for us, but invaluable for the birds. Additionally, these high-impact incidents can chip, crack, or break your window glass. The frequency of bird strikes, and their potentially devastating consequences, are good reasons you should reconsider using a window bird feeder. After all, if you are making the effort to have birds flocking to your yard, the least you can do is try to protect them from hazards around your home.