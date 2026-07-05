The Popular Lawn Tool On The Verge Of Being Banned

Practically everyone who does lawn work owns a leaf blower. After all, despite the name, these machines can be used for everything from blowing debris off of porches to making snow removal easier throughout the winter. This versatility makes leaf blowers a true year-round lawn and garden tool. However, if that leaf blower is a gas model, you may not be able to use it much longer, depending on where you live. That is because despite their multi-use capabilities, gas-powered versions — both two-stroke and four-stroke engines — of this popular lawn tool are on the verge of being banned. In fact, in many parts of the country, they are already prohibited.

Gas leaf blowers have been the industry standard since the 1970s. While they quickly became popular — and remain so today — there have always been some drawbacks to using the gas versions. For one, they can be incredibly noisy. Secondly, they produce a high level of emissions. In fact, using a gas leaf blower for one hour puts the same quantity of pollutants in the air as driving a newer car for 1,100 miles. While attempts were made by some companies to introduce quieter four-stroke engines, the industry still relies on the lighter two-stroke engine for most hand-held models.

These issues are hardly new. As early as the 1990s, attempts were made to make quieter, more efficient gas-powered leaf blowers. By the early 2000s, corded electric models began appearing across the United States, followed by blowers with rechargeable batteries. Nonetheless, gas-powered blowers remained the top choice for many, including lawn care professionals. With the proliferation of bans and restrictions in cities, states, and neighborhoods across the U.S., it's possible there will no longer be a choice between gas or electric leaf blowers for many areas.