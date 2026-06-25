Say Goodbye To Bird Poop: The Best Way To Keep If Off Your Patio

Most people enjoy seeing birds in their yards. Many even spend a good deal of time and money in order to attract more songbirds to their yard. However, even the most ardent backyard birders don't like seeing bird poop covering their patio, deck, and other property. While there is really no way to 100% guarantee all areas of your outdoor living space will remain completely of bird droppings, there are a number of things which can be done to greatly lessen the occurrences. These range from trimming limbs to erecting barriers.

Unfortunately, one of the greatest factors leading to your patio getting covered in bird poop is also one of the primary features attracting birds to your yard — trees. If birds are perched in tree limbs overhanging your patio, odds are at some point they will relieve themselves and it will inevitably end up all over your patio and outdoor furniture. This issue can be even messier if the limbs are sprouting from trees or bushes with fruit on which birds like to feed.

With that in mind, the best way to prevent bird poop on your patio is to take care of your trees. That doesn't necessarily mean cutting down the tree: There are steps that can be taken which will allow you and the birds to still enjoy trees in your backyard while preventing your patio from becoming an avian public restroom.