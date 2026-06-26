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If you are looking for the best quality material for a patio when you're on a budget, you may be considering concrete. After all, aside from water, concrete is the most utilized construction material in the world, including for many DIY projects. But, do these projects require concrete, cement, or both? Although many people think of these two materials as one and the same, they are actually different, albeit closely related, products.

So, what's the difference between concrete and cement? Turns out, one is used to make the other. In simplest terms, cement is a binding agent. Concrete, on the other hand, is composed of several different materials and is meant to provide structure strength. In fact, one of these component materials is actually cement. Within concrete, cement is used to hold all the other aggregate materials together. But binding concrete isn't the only purpose for cement. Like concrete, cement can also be used for a variety of construction tasks, including repairs and binding many other construction materials beyond concrete.