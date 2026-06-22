If You Don't Want To Attract Wasps, Avoid This Sweet-Smelling Mistake

Whether relaxing in your outdoor living space or hiking in the woods, wasps can be a very real problem. If you just can't seem to get away from these stinging insects, you may need to consider what you're wearing. Wearing bright colors can attract wasps. However, so can certain scents. So, if you don't want to attract wasps, you might want to hold off on wearing perfume, certain hairsprays, and other sweet-smelling scents when outdoors.

The fact your scent can attract wasps may come as a surprise. However, while a certain Victoria Secret perfume works as a mosquito repellent, other scents can actually have the opposite effect on wasps, as well as mosquitoes. The reason they might be buzzing around you has to do with the fact wasps feed on nectar produced by sweet-smelling flowers. They spend much of their day wandering around looking for food using sight and smell to identify these flowers. In fact, their sense of smell may be the most important and fine-tuned of their senses, even more accurate than a dog's nose at hunting down a scent. Fragrances with a fruity, floral, or sweet scent serve as an attractant to these insects. This can include any type of scented product beyond perfume or cologne, including grooming, laundry, and cleaning supplies.