Say Goodbye To Asian Lady Beetles With The Help Of This Citrusy Scent
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Few things can spoil your fun in the garden quite like an invasion of Asian lady beetles (Harmonia axyridis). Unlike the bright-red American or convergent ladybugs (Hippodamia convergens) that many gardeners welcome, Asian lady beetles swarming your yard frequently become a nuisance when they cluster en masse around structures in search of shelter. Also known as the harlequin ladybird or the Halloween lady beetle, they're known to lightly bite humans, exacerbate allergies, and may harm local ecosystems by outcompeting native ladybug populations.
Fortunately, there may be a simple, natural way to banish these unwelcome pests from your space: citrus oil. The same thing you might clean your furniture or countertop with. While most people find the aroma of fresh citrus pleasant, certain insects are highly deterred by it. Like many bugs, Asian lady beetles rely heavily on scent cues to locate food sources, communicate with one another, identify places to gather, and return to swarm the good spots year after year. Strong citrus fragrances can disrupt those signals, making treated areas less attractive to the pests.
This natural approach uses food from your kitchen to repel various pests, thanks to a terpene compound found in citrus, called limonene, that messes with their nervous systems. Once diluted, citrus oil can be incorporated into homemade sprays or applied around common entry points where Asian lady beetles tend to congregate. With any luck, this will not only send these pests packing, but leave behind a clean, refreshing scent you certainly won't get from a chemical spray.
How to employ citrus in your garden
Using citrus oil in the garden is a fairly simple process: Throw together a basic homemade spray consisting of water and an optional touch of dish soap. Then, mix in a few drops of concentrated citrus oil. This could be a store-bought essential oil made from oranges, lemon, or grapefruit, like Medina orange oil concentrate, or a homemade solution whipped up right in your kitchen. Pour the diluted mix into a spray bottle and lightly apply to areas where Asian lady beetles are commonly seen. This might include fences, garden sheds, patio furniture, trellises, railings, and other structures that receive plenty of sunlight and warmth. Even orange peels added to your soil or placed strategically around target areas can help repel these pests.
If you want to be extra thorough, try targeting potential entry points around your home and property, including door frames, windows, eaves, and gaps in foundations, especially in late fall before lady beetles overwinter. Anywhere they gather can become the source of a new infestation, so it's important to discourage them from settling anywhere near your home or garden. Since essential oils break down more quickly than chemical sprays, you'll need to repeat the application process every few days until you see results. Also, avoid spraying when temperatures rise above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, as the oil can burn leaves (and your skin).
It should be noted that, despite their swarming tendencies, Asian lady beetles are considered beneficial insects. Like their more-beloved native counterparts, they're popular for pest control, especially against aphids and scales. So repelling them naturally is a much-preferred alternative to killing them with commercial insecticides.