These 'Grapes' Look The Same, But One Is Edible And One Is Poisonous

Grapes are a popular fruit we love to consume in a variety of ways. However, not all grapes are the same: European clones of Vitis vinifera are best for winemaking, while the 60 or so wild grape species (Vitis spp.) native to North American and their hybrids are better for juice, jams, and munching. Even more confusing: Not everything in the field or on the trail that looks like a wild grape is a grape. For example, canadian Moonseed (Menispermum canadense) — a vine that bears clusters of hanging fruit that look like wild grapes — can kill you. Because the leaves and fruits of these two very different vines look similar, Moonseed may among the plants you might not know are deadly. With that in mind, it is important to know how to distinguish between edible and poisonous varieties when gathering fruit afield.

Since the dozens of wild grape species across North America share a common evolutionary history of hybridization, they also share common characteristics that most foragers recognize: The jagged leaves, tendrils in search of footholds, and the telltale clusters of purple or green grapes. Canadian or common Moonseed, on the other hand belongs to a huge family consisting of more than 70 genera and 450 species of vines, shrubs, and bushes. Moonseed is a vine, indigenous to the U.S. and Canada, and its general appearance and fruit greatly resembles the riverbank grape (Vitis riparia). However, unlike wild grapes, common moonseed is highly toxic, causing severe illness and even death. Like death camas, a dangerous sounding plant to look out for, moonseed contains dangerous alkaloids, including berbine and menispine. It's worth noting these toxic plants may have medicinal benefits, and support beneficial pollinators. The problem is, novice foragers are risking their lives if they don't spot this grape imposter.