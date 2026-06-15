These 'Grapes' Look The Same, But One Is Edible And One Is Poisonous
Grapes are a popular fruit we love to consume in a variety of ways. However, not all grapes are the same: European clones of Vitis vinifera are best for winemaking, while the 60 or so wild grape species (Vitis spp.) native to North American and their hybrids are better for juice, jams, and munching. Even more confusing: Not everything in the field or on the trail that looks like a wild grape is a grape. For example, canadian Moonseed (Menispermum canadense) — a vine that bears clusters of hanging fruit that look like wild grapes — can kill you. Because the leaves and fruits of these two very different vines look similar, Moonseed may among the plants you might not know are deadly. With that in mind, it is important to know how to distinguish between edible and poisonous varieties when gathering fruit afield.
Since the dozens of wild grape species across North America share a common evolutionary history of hybridization, they also share common characteristics that most foragers recognize: The jagged leaves, tendrils in search of footholds, and the telltale clusters of purple or green grapes. Canadian or common Moonseed, on the other hand belongs to a huge family consisting of more than 70 genera and 450 species of vines, shrubs, and bushes. Moonseed is a vine, indigenous to the U.S. and Canada, and its general appearance and fruit greatly resembles the riverbank grape (Vitis riparia). However, unlike wild grapes, common moonseed is highly toxic, causing severe illness and even death. Like death camas, a dangerous sounding plant to look out for, moonseed contains dangerous alkaloids, including berbine and menispine. It's worth noting these toxic plants may have medicinal benefits, and support beneficial pollinators. The problem is, novice foragers are risking their lives if they don't spot this grape imposter.
Checking the leaves and berries of these 'grapes'
Technically speaking, all grapes are drupes, or stonefruit berries. Common moonseed is also a berry that grows in similar clusters. But if you're looking for edible food when lost in the woods, you really need to know the differences. Looking at the foliage will offer some clues.
Moonseed vines tend to be shorter than wild grape vines. Typically, a moonseed vine will max out at less than 20 feet, while native grapes can grow up to 100 feet when unrestrained. Grape vines will sport those famous green, spiraling tendrils in spring and summer, while moonseed does not. Additionally, while the leaves are similar in shape, moonseed leaves have smoother edges whereas wild grape leaves have a jagged, "toothed" edge. The leaves also tend to be broader and flatter. Additionally, older moonseed plants will have distinctively woody stems.
The most obvious physical difference between the two, however, lies within the fruit. True wild grapes will have multiple small seeds within the fruit. Moonseed berries, on the other hand, has a single, crescent-shaped seed — hence the name. So, the best way to ensure the fruit you are gathering is safe to eat is to crush open some of the berries (not between your fingers) and check the seeds. Be certain to handle the berries carefully until you know what you're dealing with, and wash your hands thoroughly after any contact with moonseed.