The Dangerous Sounding Plant To Look Out For In The Western US

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While the name is a clear indicator that it is dangerous, if you are unfamiliar with death camas, you may not know this plant can be deadly. However, this innocuous-looking plant (often mistaken for a wild onion) is extremely poisonous, capable of causing severe sickness and, in extreme cases, even death in humans. It is even more dangerous to animals, as livestock such as cattle and sheep are particularly susceptible to its toxins if they ingest it.

Advertisement

Death camas' toxic traits are a result of zygacine, which is classified as a steroidal alkaloid, which makes the bulbs and leaves of the plant toxic when ingested. Unfortunately, there is no treatment that has proven effective for animals. Depending on the amount ingested, they may have symptoms ranging from nausea to weakness and difficulty breathing. If enough of the plant is taken in, coma or even death can be the result. Humans can experience similar symptoms, though atropine and dopamine have proven successful treatments, so deaths are relatively rare.

There are more than a dozen species of death camas found throughout the United States. Although the plant is most commonly found in the Western United States, all but a handful of states throughout the Continental U.S. have at least one species of death camas present. Typically, livestock aren't drawn to the plant as a food source; because of this, most incidents regarding animals occur when other vegetation is scarce. So, it is advisable to make sure the animals are well-fed and prohibited from grazing in fields where death camas are prevalent.

Advertisement