Exciting Costco Finds You Should Look For In June 2026
June means Memorial Day has come and gone. While the first day of astronomical summer isn't until June 21, the summer recreation and yard work seasons have commenced. Just in time to make summer both more productive and relaxing, Costco has stocked up on new items in their Patio, Lawn & Garden section. Here are just a few of the exciting Costco finds you should look for in June 2026 to spruce up your patio, yard, and garden.
By June, almost every area of the country has seen a spike in temperatures, destined to continue rising as summer wears on. With that in mind, anyone looking to spend time sitting on their porch, patio, or deck should take a hard look at the Veradeck Capri cooler side table. Made of fade- and crack-resistant material, this cylindrical side table features a 6-inch planter on top and a double-walled cooler inside, concealed below the tabletop. To reach those frosty drinks, simply swivel the 18.5-inch tabletop to the side. This dual-function side table is a great piece of furniture to make to the most out of a small patio, but can serve a useful and decorative purpose in any size outdoor living space. This new-to-Costco item is available online only at press time, and runs about $90.
New planter options at Costco this June
Another dual-function item new at Costco this summer is the Keter Signature 29-gallon rolling raised garden bed. This 4-foot-long, fully enclosed bed serves both as a functional garden space as well as a mobile piece of patio décor. You can emphasize the summer vibe of this rolling garden bed by filling it with some of the best flowers to plant in containers, such as marigolds and zinnias. The self-locking wheels let you move the bed around your porch or patio, but it stays in place once locked. Additionally, this rolling garden bed can eliminate at least one garden task, as it is self-watering and only needs to be refilled periodically. It is also fitted with a drain plug, which is handy should your bed become inundated with rain water from a passing summer thunderstorm. While it's new and doesn't have a lot of reviews, more than 75% of over 130 reviews give it 4 stars or more out of 5. Some people find the parts to be ill fitting and frustrating.
Also new to Costco is the 2-pack of Mayne 24-inch tall planters. The useable grow space on these tower-style planters is 12 inches by 12 inches by 12 inches. Since they are a matching set, they are perfect for filling with plants that repel pests naturally, placed next to doors or around porches and patios. Each planter is fitted with a drip tray to keep excess water from leaking out onto your porch or patio.
There's a new way to water plants
As anyone who has spent time working in the yard or garden knows, there is plenty of value in a good hose nozzle. To that end, one item that has actually been at Costco for a couple of months, but has been getting high praise from customers heading into summer is the Orbit three-piece nozzle set. The set consists of two multi-pattern water nozzles and one adjustable length watering wand and is priced at about $25. Most reviewers — 82% give it 5 stars — consider this metal nozzle set a great value that provides them plenty of watering options for everything from potted plants to lawns and tall trees.
The two multi-pattern nozzles have six different spray pattern settings. The watering wand has those same pattern options, but can also be extended from 19 to 24 inches and features a 90-degree ratcheting head. All three pieces are fitted with a thumb lever to adjust the water flow. Together, this set has everything necessary to water everything from hanging plants to overseeded areas of your lawn. This set is protected by a six-year warranty from the manufacturer, in addition to Costco's return policy.