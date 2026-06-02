June means Memorial Day has come and gone. While the first day of astronomical summer isn't until June 21, the summer recreation and yard work seasons have commenced. Just in time to make summer both more productive and relaxing, Costco has stocked up on new items in their Patio, Lawn & Garden section. Here are just a few of the exciting Costco finds you should look for in June 2026 to spruce up your patio, yard, and garden.

By June, almost every area of the country has seen a spike in temperatures, destined to continue rising as summer wears on. With that in mind, anyone looking to spend time sitting on their porch, patio, or deck should take a hard look at the Veradeck Capri cooler side table. Made of fade- and crack-resistant material, this cylindrical side table features a 6-inch planter on top and a double-walled cooler inside, concealed below the tabletop. To reach those frosty drinks, simply swivel the 18.5-inch tabletop to the side. This dual-function side table is a great piece of furniture to make to the most out of a small patio, but can serve a useful and decorative purpose in any size outdoor living space. This new-to-Costco item is available online only at press time, and runs about $90.