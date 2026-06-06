What Are The Lines On Beach Towels For?

Beach towels are a staple for spending time along the seashore, whether you are just going for a relaxing day at the local sandy hangout or are looking to have the best beach camping experience possible. Have you taken a close look at your towels recently? The odds are good that your favorite one has lines either as tightly woven bands at each end or colorful lines printed on, or both. It may even have several woven bands across the length of the towel. There are both practical and aesthetic reasons these lines exist.

The primary reason beach towels, like other kinds of towels, have those woven bands — often called dobby borders or cam borders — is to increase durability. Since a beach towel is a must-have for summer camping trips and beach day adventures, you don't want to replace it every few trips. While dyed or printed lines are simply attractive, dobby borders can prevent fraying, reduce shrinking, and help avoid mold by hanging flat on a rack or line, rather than getting bunched up, so the towel dries faster.

This is done by creating one of two specific weaves — a dobby border or cam border. Each of these weaves — referred to as borders regardless of where they fall on the towels — are more tightly woven than the rest of the towel, and have the loose loops tucked flat to prevent fraying. These more rigid borders prevent the ends from shrinking faster than the middle of the towel when machine dried. While the terms are often used interchangeably, the biggest difference is that dobby borders often incorporate an intricate pattern or design (and are made on a specific dobby loom), while cam borders are typically plain and flat. True dobby borders tend to be reserved for luxury towels, the kind you might find at high-end hotel pools and spas.