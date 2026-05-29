This Must-Visit State Is Home To The Largest REI In The World
REI is one of the most popular, if not THE most popular, store to buy outdoor gear in the United States. Although REI closed some stores recently, it is still a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts and its largest store is considered a destination unto itself. So it's probably not surprising that the chain's largest store is located in what generally thought of as a must-visit state for those looking for outdoor adventures — Colorado.
While the retailer is Seattle-based, Colorado is home to a bevvy of outdoor activities, ranging from some of the most difficult hikes in America to fun outdoor adventures in the 'Switzerland of America.' When not actually spending time outdoors exploring the Centennial State, a visit to the 90,000-square-foot REI flagship store in Denver can be its own adventure (the Seattle flagship store comes in at about 80,000 square feet). That's because this shop doesn't just have a dizzying array of outdoor gear to buy, it also offers unique opportunities to try out equipment and get active both inside and outside the store. It makes sense all this would be under one roof in a state ranked by Outside Magazine as one of America's eight most adventurous.
REI's flagship store in Denver is a unique experience
REI, the most expansive consumer co-op in the United States, opened its Denver flagship location in 2000. The opening of the store was the culmination of a successful reclamation project, as REI converted the historic 1901 Denver Tramway Power Company building into its showcase store. It also did so in an eco-friendly fashion, while maintaining the building's National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) status, and was named among the Top 10 AIA COTE Green Projects in 2001 for those efforts.
As one might expect with such a massive store, this REI location has an incredible selection of outdoor products and gear to peruse. Both new and used gear is available for purchase, and customers can rent items ranging from skis and climbing gear to tents. There are also ski/snowboard and bike shops that can take care of maintenance and repair on those items.
However, the things that really set this store apart is the use of the space itself. For starters, the store has a one-acre rooftop garden space that includes aspen and cottonwood trees, and a 75-foot-long recirculating creek. There is an outdoor dirt track where riders can test ride mountain bikes. Inside the store, a walk-in freezer is available for trying out cold weather gear. Additionally, a massive climbing wall rises nearly 50 feet through center of the building. Sculpted to replicate natural rock, this massive monolith has over 6,000 square feet of climbing surface and offers a number of routes with varying degrees of difficulty.
The biggest advantage of buying your gear at the Denver REI is that world-class climbing, skiing, rafting, hiking, and other outdoor activities are all within a couple of hours from the store. Head to Royal Flush or Clear Creek for some of the best sport climbing in Colorado, or visit Rocky Mountain National Park, one of the best national parks for wildlife viewing.