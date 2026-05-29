This Must-Visit State Is Home To The Largest REI In The World

REI, the most expansive consumer co-op in the United States, opened its Denver flagship location in 2000. The opening of the store was the culmination of a successful reclamation project, as REI converted the historic 1901 Denver Tramway Power Company building into its showcase store. It also did so in an eco-friendly fashion, while maintaining the building's National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) status, and was named among the Top 10 AIA COTE Green Projects in 2001 for those efforts.

As one might expect with such a massive store, this REI location has an incredible selection of outdoor products and gear to peruse. Both new and used gear is available for purchase, and customers can rent items ranging from skis and climbing gear to tents. There are also ski/snowboard and bike shops that can take care of maintenance and repair on those items.

However, the things that really set this store apart is the use of the space itself. For starters, the store has a one-acre rooftop garden space that includes aspen and cottonwood trees, and a 75-foot-long recirculating creek. There is an outdoor dirt track where riders can test ride mountain bikes. Inside the store, a walk-in freezer is available for trying out cold weather gear. Additionally, a massive climbing wall rises nearly 50 feet through center of the building. Sculpted to replicate natural rock, this massive monolith has over 6,000 square feet of climbing surface and offers a number of routes with varying degrees of difficulty.

The biggest advantage of buying your gear at the Denver REI is that world-class climbing, skiing, rafting, hiking, and other outdoor activities are all within a couple of hours from the store. Head to Royal Flush or Clear Creek for some of the best sport climbing in Colorado, or visit Rocky Mountain National Park, one of the best national parks for wildlife viewing.