Enjoy Fun Outdoor Adventures At The Colorado City Nicknamed The 'Switzerland Of America'

Located in the southwest quadrant of Colorado, the small village of Ouray (population 915) is affectionately known as the 'Switzerland of America'. This is thanks to the dramatic peaks of the San Juan Mountains which envelope the town, as well as the quaint charm of the city itself. For many, this combination evokes an aura reminiscent of a village in the Swiss Alps. Visitors to this tiny town — celebrating its 150th birthday in 2026 — can immerse themselves in a variety of outdoor adventures throughout the year, ranging from via ferrata and ice climbing to scenic hikes and lounging in natural hot springs.

Like the Swiss Alps, the mountains surrounding Ouray are often covered with snow, which is a good reason for those who love winter sports to make the trip here. Right in town, the Lee's Ski Hill rope tow runs when adequate snowfall has accumulated and conditions are right. While this isn't a very technical run, it's free and perfect for beginner snow skiers and snowboarders, as well as those looking for a relaxing afternoon on the slopes. Those more interested in snow sledding can do so a short distance away at Vinegar Hill, reportedly named for a local Prohibition-era concoction that just may have tasted more like wine than vinegar.

Another popular activity during the winter months is ice climbing. The aptly named Ice Park features more than 150 climbing routes along the deeply cut Uncompahgre Gorge. Like Lee's Ski Hill, climbing at the Ice Park is free (though events and classes may have a fee). It opens daily once conditions are conducive for ice climbing. After spending time at the Ice Park or on the slopes, many visitors enjoy warming up with a dip in the Ouray Hot Springs.