Enjoy Fun Outdoor Adventures At The Colorado City Nicknamed The 'Switzerland Of America'
Located in the southwest quadrant of Colorado, the small village of Ouray (population 915) is affectionately known as the 'Switzerland of America'. This is thanks to the dramatic peaks of the San Juan Mountains which envelope the town, as well as the quaint charm of the city itself. For many, this combination evokes an aura reminiscent of a village in the Swiss Alps. Visitors to this tiny town — celebrating its 150th birthday in 2026 — can immerse themselves in a variety of outdoor adventures throughout the year, ranging from via ferrata and ice climbing to scenic hikes and lounging in natural hot springs.
Like the Swiss Alps, the mountains surrounding Ouray are often covered with snow, which is a good reason for those who love winter sports to make the trip here. Right in town, the Lee's Ski Hill rope tow runs when adequate snowfall has accumulated and conditions are right. While this isn't a very technical run, it's free and perfect for beginner snow skiers and snowboarders, as well as those looking for a relaxing afternoon on the slopes. Those more interested in snow sledding can do so a short distance away at Vinegar Hill, reportedly named for a local Prohibition-era concoction that just may have tasted more like wine than vinegar.
Another popular activity during the winter months is ice climbing. The aptly named Ice Park features more than 150 climbing routes along the deeply cut Uncompahgre Gorge. Like Lee's Ski Hill, climbing at the Ice Park is free (though events and classes may have a fee). It opens daily once conditions are conducive for ice climbing. After spending time at the Ice Park or on the slopes, many visitors enjoy warming up with a dip in the Ouray Hot Springs.
What to do in Ouray when there's no snow
Outdoor activities in Ouray don't stop when the snow does. In fact, there might be even more to do in the other seasons. Off-roading is a popular way to tour the surrounding San Juan Mountains. Jeep tours have been a staple in the Ouray area since the end of World War II. Visitors can book a tour with a local outfitter, like Switzerland of America Jeep Adventures or do the DIY thing, so long as they obtain an OHV permit from the visitor center. Hiking is another popular way to explore the mountains, with more than 80 maintained trails around Ouray. These paths range in difficulty from casual to technical ascents. Keep in mind that Ouray is in bear territory, so hikers should make noise while moving down the trail and carry a repellent like SABRE Frontiersman MAX bear spray to protect themselves.
Those looking for a bit more of an adrenaline rush have a couple of options when exploring the mountains. One is rock climbing. There are a half-dozen established rock climbing sites around Ouray, featuring routes of various difficulty levels. There are also a number of canyoneering tours offered in the area, allowing you to view some of Ouray's numerous waterfalls from a completely different perspective.
One of the more unique outdoor experiences offered around Ouray is via ferrata. Via ferratas are essentially courses comprised of cables, ladders, and anchors affixed to mountain faces. While the popularity of via ferrata has grown substantially in the U.S. over the past several years, there are still only a few dozen courses in the country, and three of them are in Ouray.