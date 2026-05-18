Consumer Reports Names The Top Bug Repellents For Summer 2026

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Beyond being agitating, exposing yourself to biting and stinging bugs can be bad for your health. There are several dangerous diseases spread by ticks and mosquitoes, such as Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, West Nile virus, and Zika fever. One of the best ways to avoid bites from ticks, stings from mosquitoes, and the overall unpleasantness of other pesky bugs is to use a quality repellent. It can be tough to choose among the wide variety of products available. To that end, Consumer Reports has taken a bit of the guesswork out of the selection process. Recently, this independent non-profit organization, known for testing products to determine value and quality, released its list of the top bug repellants for summer 2026. The report rates more than four dozen different repellent products.

To determine the effectiveness of each, Consumer Reports applied the recommended dose to the arms of human subjects, waited 30 minutes, then had these brave-or-foolish subjects stick their arms into two different containers, filled with hundreds of disease-free mosquitoes, for 5 minutes each. Following the double-assault, subjects would work up a sweat for 10 minutes (like you might when hiking, playing, or doing yard work). The whole process was repeated every half hour until the repellent was no longer effective.

After all the tests were complete, Consumer Reports noted that the effective time for the various products ranged from less than 2 hours to more than 7. They also determined that DEET, a strong-smelling insect repellent, was the most effective active ingredient. However, aware that many people are adverse to using DEET for various reasons, they included DEET-free products among their tests and recommendations. From there, they selected five of the best, highlighting effective products from Ben's, Off, and Repel.