How To Prevent Mushrooms From Growing On Your Trees

Mushrooms are a popular food item, with a wide variety of them pairing well with different dishes. While many people love eating them, most aren't so happy to see mushrooms growing in their yard. Typically, they are even less enthusiastic when they spy them growing on trees. This is for good reason, as mushrooms growing on tree trunks is typically not a good sign. The best ways to prevent this from happening involve utilizing caution around your trees and properly caring for them.

The reason mushrooms are not as welcome on trees as on dinner plates is simple: Mushrooms are fungi, and their mycelia — fibrous "root" networks — can reach far into a tree's interior. A number of mushroom types that grow on trees can cause various types of wood rot. This, in turn, can lead to severe issues such as structural damage to the interior of the tree, weakening it and increasing its vulnerability to insects and disease. Some species of mushroom, called saprophytic mushrooms, do not cause rot, but consume material that is already dead. This can also be cause for concern, as it indicates there is dead wood within your tree. In either instance, a mushroom is often a visual cue that something is wrong internally with your tree.

Different mushrooms indicate different issues. Shelf mushrooms can cause brown rot, and may indicate a tree has been irreparably damaged. While not all mushrooms at the base of a tree are bad, honey fungus attack and kill tree roots, and can actually be transferred among neighboring trees through their roots. While such information can be helpful, it's best if your trees are healthy enough that these damaging types of mushrooms never appear in the first place.