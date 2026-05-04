Transform Store-Bought Basil Plants With This One Simple Trick

Whether you don't have enough outdoor garden space, or you're just too busy grinding away at work to tend to fresh herbs, a store-bought basil plant is an excellent way to upgrade your patio, balcony, or porch. These fragrant herbs are a natural pest control and, of course, perfect for adding a few picked leaves to dinner. At least until they begin to wilt a few days after you bring them home from the store. Luckily, you don't need to keep replacing your store-bought basil plant every week or two, as long as you employ some smart watering and upkeep techniques.

As you likely already know, store-bought potted basil can be surprisingly delicate. Even with the most attentive care routine, they've been known to droop, yellow, or experience fungal growth. When it comes to keeping your basil alive and healthy, one of the best things you can do is water it from the bottom. Rather than pouring water directly over the top of the plant, splashing the leaves and soaking the soil from above, bottom watering allows basil to absorb moisture through the roots. Doing so reduces the risk of fungus gnats and other basil killers. With any luck, this method can lead to a stronger, more resilient plant.

While some social media users have taken to the web to highlight their success with this method, there's no 100 percent guarantee your plant will thrive. Still, bottom watering is a great way to give your store-bought basil a fighting chance, and keep it looking nice, green, and delicious for as long as possible.