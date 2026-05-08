Say Goodbye To Rats With This Clever Herb Garden Trick

The key to making this rat-repelling trick work is planting the right crops in the right places. First, choose a selection of herbs known to be repulsive to rats. The best option, mint, is a sweet-smelling herb that repel squirrels, so it makes sense that other rodents, like rats and mice, don't like it. While all mint plants can function as a deterrent, peppermint is considered the most effective. Other herbal options include kitchen staples such as rosemary, sage, oregano, and basil.

Each of these strong-smelling herbs work to repel rats in the same way — they interfere with a rodent's sense of smell. Because rats use odors to locate food and detect predators, they avoid areas where their olfactory senses are overwhelmed by strong scents. While there doesn't appear to be a lot of rigorous science on the topic, YouTuber Shawn Woods found the trick works with mice. Alternatively, owners of pet rats have pointed out on Reddit their scurrying pets happen to love mint. So you may need to experiment with different herb combinations.

To ensure your herbs provide maximum protection for your garden, the best bet is to plant them around the perimeter. Essentially this will create a natural wall or barrier around your garden that both emits rat repelling odors as well as masks the scent of whatever enticements — such as fresh fruit or compost — your garden may have. Both anecdotal and at least one preliminary study suggest the results are real but temporary, so it may be best to combine this trick with other measures. Add in garlic, which is another plant that repels pests naturally, or plant daffodils to help make your rat problem a thing of the past.